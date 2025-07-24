New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Forecasts made using Artificial Intelligence are issued by the Central Water Commission up to 24 hours in advance at 350 flood monitoring stations across the country, including 150 inflow and 200 level forecast stations, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said that these forecasts are generated and disseminated under a new initiative that leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning models developed in-house by the Smart Water Resources Modelling Organisation-Centre of Excellence (SWRMO-CoE).

Also Read | Bihar: Ruckus Erupts in Assembly; Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Abuse by BJP MLAs (Watch Videos).

The SWRMO-CoE was set up under the Central Water Commission in September 2024 as part of the government's effort to modernise water resource management.

The Artificial Intelligence-based short-range flood forecasting models are a key feature of this initiative, which falls under the Development of Water Resources Information System scheme of the Department of Water Resources.

Also Read | Deoria Road Accident: 17-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down by Dumper in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Absconding.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)