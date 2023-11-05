Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): Reacting to the Tamil Nadu government approaching the Supreme Court against TN Governor, RN Ravi, Telangana and Puducherry Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday that the Chief Minster (government) and the Governor should maintain good relations with each other.

In October, the TN government moved the Supreme Court, urging it to issue directions to the Governor to clear the bills and various files forwarded by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and government that are pending with his office within a specified timeframe.

Also Read | India Can Eliminate Those Carrying Out Nefarious Acts on This and Other Side of Border, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Tamilisai Soundararajan was on a visit to Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, where she talked to media personnel about the Tamil Nadu government's move against the state governor.

"I have already said that there should be a good relationship between the Governor and the Chief Minister (government) and the problems that cannot be solved, they (Governor and CM) should meet, sit and solve that problem. Article 167 says that the CM should meet the Governor whenever a political situation arises because, from the beginning, there should not be any biased feelings against the governor," said Soundararajan.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Toxic Haze Chokes National Capital as Air Quality in ‘Severe Plus’ Category for Sixth Straight Day.

"A good discussion will solve all the problems," said the Telangana Governor.

She also reacted to the petrol bomb hurling incident near Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and said, "They (government) should investigate it without any biased feeling and they themselves should not come to a conclusion; they should identify and investigate why it happened because even though it was not inside the Raj Bhavan, it was near the Raj Bhavan.

Soundararajan further mentioned that although the accused has been identified, the intention behind the incident should also be investigated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)