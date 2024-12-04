Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has invited the Mahayuti alliance to form the next government and the oath taking ceremony will take place tomorrow.

Fadnavis said the Mahayuti leaders met the Governor and handed over letters of support.

Fadnavis along with Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Wednesday met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake claim to form the Mahayuti government. BJP's Central Observers for the state, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani were also present at the meet.

It comes after Bharatiya Janata Party unanimously chose Fadnavis as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party earlier in the day.

"We have met the Governor and handed over the letters of support to stake claim to form the government in the state. Our alliance partners Shiv Sena and NCP have requested the Governor that I should be sworn in as Mahayuti CM...Governor accepted all the requests and invited us for the oath ceremony tomorrow at 5.30 pm...," Fadnavis told reporters here.

He vowed that Mahayuti leaders will work togther for Maharashtra and said that the cabinet expansion will be decided in next meetings.

"The posts of CM and Deputy Chief Minister are just technical posts. We all will work together for Maharashtra. Other ministers will be decided in upcoming meetings...," the BJP leader said.

Devendra Fadnavis also said that Eknath Shinde has given a letter recommending his name for the post of CM.

"Eknath Shinde in his capacity as President of Shiv Sena and head of Shiv Sena's Legislature Party, has given a letter recommending my name for the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Along with this, Nationalist Congress Party President and Legislature Party leader Ajit Dada Pawar has also given a similar letter... Independent MLAs who are with us, all have submitted a letter to the Governor...," he added.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats out of 288. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

