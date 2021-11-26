Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI): Tamil Nadu aims to become the numero uno destination for data centres by catering to all the specific requirements and providing an attractive business environment to companies interested in setting up such centres, the Data Centre policy released by the state government on Friday said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the ambitious Data Centre policy after inaugurating the 20th edition of 'Connect 2021' here.

The Data Centre policy aims to promote Tamil Nadu as an ideal investment destination and the government would adhere to providing power, land and connectivity infrastructure for data centres, fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to Data Centre developers to boost investment, it said.

The policy also promotes use of renewable energy in the data centres for day-to-day operations and appropriate institutional measures have been created along with a supportive technological framework.

Tamil Nadu is a leading hub for Data centres and is poised to become the Data Centre capital of the country.

According to the policy, the domestic data centre market is expected to touch USD 1.5 billion by 2022 with a 11.4 per cent growth.

The focus on data centres was in the backdrop of the state's prowess in manufacturing of electronics, electrical equipment such as server systems, mobile device handsets, tablets and storage devices. "Through this, the state provides a ready, built and well-established supply chain for Data Centres to integrate with and scale within the State", the policy said.

Tamil Nadu offers an inherent advantage for data centres with high submarine cable network connectivity, extensive information technology and ITeS (information technology enabled services) infrastructure, technically qualified workforce, among others, it said.

The Data Centre policy would specifically cover firms engaged in the business of developing and operating Data Centres -- either Greenfield Data Centre or Data Centre parks, brownfield expansions of existing data centres units, among others.

"To keep pace with the evolution of technology, there would be an annual review of policy measures and definitions by the IT department", it said.

The Data Centre policy would be applicable for all Data Centres incorporated from April 1, 2021 until March 31, 2026. The operational guidelines required would be issued from time to time by information technology department.

Tamil Nadu would work to create a pool of skilled manpower in the Data Centre sector which would help attract investors in Tamil Nadu.

Electronic Corporations of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) would be the nodal agency for the administration of the Data Centre policy and it would work with ICT Academy to design and conduct courses specific for data centre operations.

"Upto 20 per cent of eligible fixed assets (EFA) would be allowed for fresh investments made in captive power plants, it said.

