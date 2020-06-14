India News | 'Govt Aims to Stop Import of Arms, Weapons from Abroad': Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the government has set a goal that import of arms and weapons from abroad should be stopped and asserted that India should be known as "exporting" country.

"The Defence Ministry has the biggest budget. For a long time, we have been importing arms and weapons from abroad, but now our government has set a goal that import from abroad should be stopped. India should not be known as importing country in the world, rather we should be known as an exporting country," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasizing on reducing imports under Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign.

Addressing 'Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally' via video conference, the minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership Jammu and Kashmir will touch great heights and "people from the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will demand that they want to be part of India".

"Just wait, soon people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan. And the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished," Singh said.

"Earlier in Kashmir, protests demanding 'azaadi for Kashmir' were held and flags of Pakistan and ISIS were raised. However, but now only the Indian flag is seen there," he further stated.

Singh's address is a part of a series of virtual meetings held by senior BJP leaders to reach out to the people on the occasion of completion of one year of Narendra Modi government's second tenure in office. (ANI)

