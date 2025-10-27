New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Government of India regularly engages with all stakeholders in every economic sector to ensure participatory decision-making and trade promotion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release on Monday.

As per the release, rice is the foremost agri-export of India, with exports in 2024-25 at about USD 12.95 billion and India is also projected to be the largest producer of rice in the world.

In view of the importance of the sector, the Department of Commerce, along with other stakeholder line Ministries/departments, are extending non-financial support to the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC), 2025

The BIRC 2025 is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on 30-31 October 2025. It is being organised by the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF), a private trade body in the rice sector, with amongst its membership exporters in the rice sector and other stakeholders engaged in the rice ecosystem. The Department of Commerce does not have any role in the appointment of the members and the president of the IREF.

Apart from the IREF, other prominent rice-exporter associations in India (for Non-Basmati rice), namely The Rice Exporters Association, Chhattisgarh (TREA-CG), and The Rice Exporters Association (TREA), Kakinada, are also co-partnering in the event.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which is tasked with the promotion of exports of Agricultural and processed food products, is giving support to the event in the form of getting on board relevant line Ministries/ departments in the conference so as to ensure a holistic and coordinated action towards expansion and promotion of rice exports.

The entire expenditure of the event in terms of making all logistic arrangements, including booking of venue, hosting of buyers(travel fare, accommodation), etc, is being borne by the IREF and its other co-partners through its own funds or from private sponsorships. Thus, expenses for organising the exhibition, Buyer-seller meet, technical sessions, and creative costs such as videos, banners, posters, exhibits, etc., are borne entirely by the organisers.

With respect to specific allegations made against the national President of the IREF, or about the operations of the IREF, in a section of the press, the Department cannot comment on the matter as it is a private affair of the individual and a private trade body. (ANI)

