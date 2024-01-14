New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The government on Sunday called for nominations for '?Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar', the first-ever national science awards ?from individuals or teams in various fields of science, technology and technology-led innovation.

The awards, given across four categories, were instituted last year after scrapping more than 300 awards given by different institutions, and will comprise a medal and a citation but no cash component.

The last date for filing nominations is February 28, which is celebrated as National Science Day. The awards will be announced on May 11, National Technology Day, which is the anniversary of the Pokhran-II nuclear tests.

The awards will be conferred on August 23, National Space Day to commemorate Chandrayaan-3 mission's soft landing on the moon.

A total of 56 awards will be given in four categories across 13 domains - physics, chemistry, biological sciences, mathematics and computer science, earth science, medicine, engineering sciences, agricultural science, environmental science, technology & innovation, atomic energy, space science and technology.

A maximum of three Vigyan Ratna (VR) awards will be bestowed to recognise lifetime achievements and contributions made in the given field of science and technology.

A maximum of 25 Vigyan Shri (VS) will be given to recognise the distinguished contributions in the given field of science and technology.

The Vigyan Yuva: Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB) award will be given to a maximum of 25 recipients to recognise and encourage young scientists who made an exceptional contribution in the given field of science and technology.

The Vigyan Team (VT) award will be given to a maximum of three teams comprising three or more scientists, researchers or innovators who have made an exceptional contribution working in a team in a given field of science and technology.

"The RVP shall be one of the highest recognition in the field of science, technology and innovation in India. Scientists/technologists/innovators working in government, private sector organisations or individuals working outside any organisation, who have made distinguished contributions in terms of path-breaking research or innovation or discovery in any fields of science, technology or technology- ed innovation shall be eligible for the awards," the notification of the awards said.

The awards will not be conferred posthumously, except in "highly deserving cases". --

