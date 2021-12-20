Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Asserting that generations of Jammu and Kashmir have spent their life dreaming about uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the administration will not allow the system to work as per whims and fancies of "some people".

The union territory faces a major power crisis as a strike called by power development department (PDD) employees against a proposed merger of PDD with the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGI) entered its third day.

"If some people think that the system will work as per their whims and fancies, it cannot be allowed. The system will work for 1.25 crore citizens without any discrimination," Sinha said at function here.

The L-G said he wanted convey the message to citizens of Jammu and Kashmir that he understands their pain caused by the disruption in electricity supply due to the strike. The well-being of each and every citizen is our top priority, he added.

"Many generations of Jammu and Kashmir have spent their life dreaming about getting an uninterrupted 24-hour supply of electricity, and we have taken the bold initiative of reforms in the power sector to realize that dream," he added.

There can be no compromise on the issue of ensuring access to the basic amenities to our people, Sinha added.

Tremendous work has been done in the power sector across the country, and rural areas are now getting electricity for 20-22 hours a day, but J&K is still deprived of that, he said.

"Most of you know our cumulative generation capacity is around 3,500 MW even though the UT has the potential to generate 20,000 MW. In the last six-eight months, the MoUs we have signed with NHPC, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will pave the way for generating 3,500 MW additional power in the next four-five years, assuredly," Sinha said.

