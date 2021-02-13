Jaipur, February 13: Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Saturday informed the state Assembly that government colleges will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters.

During Question Hour, the minister informed the House that no survey has been conducted to open the college at panchayat samiti level, but the state government intends to open colleges on priority at all sub-division headquarters.

In response to a supplementary question, Bhati said that with a view to spreading higher education, there are plans to open college at all sub-division headquarters. In the last two years, 88 new colleges have been opened, he said. Earthquake in Rajasthan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits 420 km Northwest of Bikaner.

“In future also, there are plans to open government colleges at such sub-division headquarters where there is not a single government or private college. Thereafter, government colleges will be opened where there is a private college, but no state college,” he said.

