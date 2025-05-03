Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan on Saturday commended the MPA's global leadership and acknowledged the growing influence of Indian cinema on international audiences.

On the third day of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) unveiled a comprehensive report highlighting the transformative impact of India's film, television and streaming sectors on the national economy.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Murugan and Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the MPA, were present at the launch.

"Films like RRR and Baahubali have proven that Indian stories resonate across languages and geographies," Murugan said at the event in Mumbai.

He emphasised the government's commitment to creating a creator-first ecosystem backed by policies, production incentives and strong intellectual property protections. Citing recent anti-piracy reforms, he stressed the importance of safeguarding creators' rights in the digital age.

"Cinema is not just an economic engine. It is a vital diplomatic and cultural bridge. India looks forward to deepening its partnership with the Motion Picture Association to co-create a globally respected and secure creative industry," he added.

Charles Rivkin expressed his enthusiasm about MPA's ongoing partnership with India during what he called a "pivotal moment" for the country's entertainment industry. "India's creative economy is poised for extraordinary growth, and the MPA is proud to support this journey," Rivkin said.

Sharing the key findings after unveiling the report, Rivkin said that the Indian film, TV, and streaming industries supported 2.6 million jobs and generated more than USD 60 billion as per the annual economic output.

He said that the MPA's member studios are deeply committed to fostering the growth of India's entertainment sector through investments, partnerships, and advocacy for forward-looking policies.

Rivkin underscored the alignment between the MPA's objectives and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the creative economy, highlighting India's strengths in storytelling, visual effects and global content export.

The session concluded with a video presentation of the MPA report's key highlights, signaling a shared vision between policymakers and global media leaders for a future driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusive growth. (ANI)

