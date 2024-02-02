New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Union minister Arjun Munda on Friday asserted that the government is committed to the welfare of tribals whose lives depend on forest produce and is already providing price support to around 80 such items.

Replying to a private member bill -- the Sal Leaves Collectors And Traders' Welfare Bill, 2022 -- in Rajya Sabha, Tribal Affairs Minister Munda said it is not feasible to bring a law to provide support for each individual forest produce.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I Doubt Whether Congress Will Be Able To Win Even 40 Seats in General Polls, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Munda, however, assured that Centre is willing to consider how to improve the lives of Sal leaves collectors and traders.

The minister highlighted various steps taken up by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the welfare of tribals and stated that the first instalment to 1 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) has been recently released.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin’s Paranoia: Kremlin Fears Assassination Plot As Bodyguard Holds Bulletproof Shield at Campaign Rally Ahead of Russia Presidential Election 2024.

Biju Janata Dal member Sasmit Patra, who had moved the bill, agreed with the minister and withdrew the bill.

The bill had sought the setting up of the Sal Leaves Collectors and Traders' Welfare Fund and a Board that would administer the fund amounting to Rs 300 crore initially from the consolidated fund of India.

It has also sought payment of old age pension of Rs 5,000 per month to sal leave collectors and traders, besides free insurance cover and healthcare.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)