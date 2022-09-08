Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): On the account of Ganesh idol immersion, the Telangana government declared a general holiday for government offices, schools and colleges in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on September 9, 2022.

"On the account of Ganesh idol immersion, the government has decided a general holiday," an official statement said.

Also Read | Goa's Curlies Restaurant Linked to BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Death To Be Demolished Soon Over Green Rules Violation.

"September 12, which is the second Saturday will be considered a working day to compensate for the holiday," the statement said. The people of the state are preparing for immersing the idol in full swing.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals. Various 'shobhayatras' takes place on the day of immersion.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi ‘A Great Guy, Doing A Terrific Job’, Says Former US President Donald Trump.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

In a conversation with ANI, General Secretary of the Utsav Samiti Bhagwanth Rao said, "Every year one or the other chief guest is invited on Ganesh Chaturthi and this year we have invited Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma, which he has accepted. Similarly, Dharmacharya Udipi Pejawar Swamy has also been invited to take part in the Ganesh celebration." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)