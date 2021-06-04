New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The government has declared one-day state mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect to former President of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth, who passed away on Thursday.

A Home Ministry statement said the national flag will be at half-mast on the day of the mourning throughout India on all buildings where the tricolour is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on Saturday throughout India, the statement said.

Jugnauth was also a former Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described Jugnauth, who was given India's second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan, as a statesman who was the architect of modern Mauritius.

"A proud Pravasi Bharatiya, he helped forge the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy," Modi had said.

