New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai on Thursday said it is surprising to see that the government is doing away with its ownership in profitable public sector companies and, at the same time, making a sizable investment in private telecom company Vodafone Idea.

He said the dismantling of the profit-making public sector will certainly affect the employment scenario badly.

"Disinvestment in LIC, privatisation of nationalised banks, sale of BPCL and Pawan Hans, will have a bad impact on the economy.

"It is surprising that on the one side, the government is doing away with its ownership in the public sector and, at the same time, investing sizable capital to support the Vodafone Idea venture in the private sector," Desai said.

The government is evaluating Vodafone's proposal to convert Rs 16,000 crore interest liability into equity. According to the proposal, the government will be allocated around 36 per cent stake in the loss-making telecom firm, which is reeling under a debt burden of Rs 1,97,480 crore.

"It is unfortunate that government-owned general insurance employees numbering around 1 lakh have not got their upward wage revision, which is pending for the past five years," Desai.

Shiv Sena MP, along with other opposition members in the Rajya Sabha, also raised the issue of reduction in MGNREGA allocation, no relief for the middle class in income tax slabs and allocation for health.

"Ours is an agrarian economy. Though the agriculture sector has been allocated quite a bit in this Budget, the budgetary provisions about rural development, especially MGNREGA, have been reduced.

"The provision made in this Budget for MGNREGA will provide hardly around 30 days of employment, instead of 100 days of employment stipulated in the scheme," Desai said.

He added that the middle class has hoped that the finance minister will give small taxpayers some relief and provide extra support to small businesses, and the tax rate will be raised for large corporations who are doing extremely well. "The government chose to favour the corporates, and the middle class, which is battling soaring inflation and high medical expenses, is left disappointed," Desai said.

He said the government in the earlier years talked about creating two crore jobs every year, which has now come down to creating 60 lakh jobs in this year's Budget.

Loktantrik Janata member Shreyams Kumar said the government is taking revenge on farmers for their victorious struggle by reducing the share of agriculture and allied activities in the total budget from 4.3 per cent last year to 3.8 per cent this year.

"The Budget Speech mentioned the procurement of paddy and wheat alone. The number of benefitted farmers in 2020-21 have fallen by 17 per cent and the quantity procured has decreased by seven per cent from 2020-21," Kumar said.

He added that the entire lower middle class is struggling with inflation and economic crisis during the pandemic but the government has not taken any steps to revise the income tax slab for the salaried people.

Kumar said the country is still grappling with COVID-19 but the government has made zero allocation towards India COVID-19 emergency response and health system.

"Last year, the allocation was Rs 12,359 crore. This action of the government creates an impression that the pandemic is no more a priority.

"Given the focus on mental health in this Budget is commendable. Overall, the proposal made in the Budget 2022-23 should have made quality healthcare accessible and affordable," Kumar said.

He said the reduced allocation of funds to the information and broadcasting industry will adversely affect the media industry, especially newspapers. "The newspaper industry in the country is going through a major crisis. I request the government to withdraw the five per cent duty levied on the newsprint," Kumar said.

JD(U) member Ram Nath Thakur said Bihar has huge potential for various types of crops and every district should have facilities for food processing. He said Bihar has a long international border and a defence corridor should be established in Bihar.

He demanded that the government should make provision in the Budget for the caste-based census to understand their condition and work for their welfare.

Kerala Congress (M) member Jose K Mani said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all strata of people but it has adversely hit farmers the most.

"Maximum people who have died due to COVID-19 are also farmers. I request the Government of India to take necessary steps, at least take the first step to write off all agricultural loans taken by farmers who have died due to COVID-19," Mani said.

Syed Zafar Islam of the BJP termed the erstwhile Congress led-UPA coalition regime as an 'Under-performing Alliance' that left the country with a fragile economy.

Citing EPFO data, he said one million white-collar jobs are being created every month in the formal sector.

Chhaya Verma of the Congress exhorted the government to bring a Bill for reservation of seats for women in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha to realise its slogan of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.

Talking about the Budget announcements, Sujeet Kumar (BJD) said increase in capex by 24.5 per cent, setting up of multimodal logistics parks, focus on digitisation, are highly laudable initiatives and are praiseworthy. HRS hrs

