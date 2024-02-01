New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the promotion of bulk drug parks for FY25, a multi-fold increase from Rs 85.15 crore outlay in the revised estimate for the ongoing fiscal.

Initially, the government had earmarked Rs 900 crore in the Budget for 2023-24. However, the revised estimate presented in the Parliament in the Interim Budget 2024-25 for 'Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks' was at Rs 85.15 crore.

Also Read | SBI ATM Cash Loot in Bihar: Accused Steal Over Rs 23 Lakh After Cutting State Bank of India’s ATM Using Gas Cutter in Gopalganj.

According to the Expenditure Budget document, the total outlay for the development of the pharmaceutical industry for FY25 has been pegged at Rs 1,300 crore, up from Rs 264.67 crore in the revised estimate of FY24.

Similarly, the outlay for 'promotion of medical device parks' has been increased to Rs 150 crore for FY25, up from Rs 64 crore in the revised estimate for FY24.

Also Read | Mizoram: Man Awarded 20-Year Jail Term for Raping Daughter in Lawngtlai District.

Further, the allocation for assistance to medical device clusters for common facilities (AMD-CF) has been raised to Rs 40 crore for FY25 from Rs 33 crore in the revised estimate for FY24.

For the Jan Aushadhi scheme, the initiative to provide affordable generic medicines in the country, the outlay has been hiked to Rs 284.5 crore for FY25, up from Rs 110 crore in the revised estimate for FY24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)