New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The income tax department on Friday extended the due date for filing tax audit reports for fiscal 2021-22 by 7 days till October 30.

"On consideration of difficulties faced by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date for filing of various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which was 30th September 2022 to 07th October 2022," an official statement said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Gang-Rape Case: 4 Minors To Be Tried as Adults for Grave Nature of Their Offence, Says Juvenile Justice Board.

Under the income tax act, those taxpayers who need to get their accounts audited by a chartered accountant are required to file the tax audit report with the I-T department by September 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)