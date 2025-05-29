New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The government has extended stock limits on wheat for traders, wholesalers, retailers and big chain retailers across the country till March next year to manage food security and prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation.

The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2025, issued on May 27, will remain applicable until March 31, 2026, an official statement said.

The stock limit on wheat has been extended despite a record wheat output of 117.50 million tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June).

Under the new regulations, traders and wholesalers can stock up to 3,000 tonnes of wheat, while retailers are limited to 10 tonnes for each retail outlet. Big chain retailers can hold up to 10 tonnes per retail outlet, subject to a maximum of 10 multiplied by their total number of outlets across all retail outlets and depots combined.

Processors are permitted to stock 70 per cent of their Monthly Installed Capacity multiplied by the remaining months of FY 2025-26.

All wheat stocking entities must declare and update their stock position every Friday on the wheat stock portal at https://evegoils.nic.in/wsp/login, which will be migrated to https://foodstock.dfpd.gov.in in due course.

Entities found not registered on the portal or violating stock limits will face punitive action under Sections 6 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Those holding stocks above prescribed limits must bring them within permissible levels within 15 days of the notification. Central and state government officials will closely monitor enforcement to prevent artificial wheat scarcity.

The Centre has procured 298.17 lakh tonnes of wheat through state agencies and Food Corporation of India up to May 27, 2025, sufficient to meet requirements of the Public Distribution System, Open Market Sale Scheme and other market intervention programmes.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution is maintaining close watch over wheat stock positions to control prices and ensure easy availability across the country, the statement added.

