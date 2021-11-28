New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya.

His comments came on a special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong, which was recommended by the Ministry of Tourism for the UNWTO Best Tourism Village entry from India.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Man Gets Taj Mahal Like Home Built as Gift for Wife (See Pics).

"Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful," PM Modi tweeted.

The video of the special tune was posted on Twitter by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Organizes Coaching Program in Sopore to Prepare Students for Competitive Exams.

"Hon'ble PM [?][?][?]@narendramodi[?] Ji, please accept this special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong in your honour & in appreciation of GoI's efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination," Sangma tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)