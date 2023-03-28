New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The government has invited people with disablities to visit the Amrit Udyan on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said around 13,000 PwDs are likely to participate in this programme.

"It is also expected that the President will interact with the Divyangjans in this programme," the ministry said.

The Mughal Garden, which has been renamed Amrit Udyan by the government, has been open for public visit from January 31.

