New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The government on Wednesday issued new guidelines for international arrivals amid the spread of mutant variants of coronavirus in many countries.

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will come into effect from 23.59 hours on February 22 till further orders.

In the context of spread of mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 in many countries, the civil aviation ministry in consultation wtih the health and family welfare ministry has issued new guidelines for international arrivals, according to an official release.

There are fresh guidelines for all international travellers coming/transiting through flights originating from United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East.

The government has suspended international scheduled flights till February 28. Overseas flights to and from India are currently operated as per air bubble agreements with various countries.

