Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday told the Madras High Court it would reopen the probe into corruption allegations against former AIADMK minister S P Velumani, if necessary.

Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram told the first bench of Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had closed the complaints against the former Municipal Administration Minister without interrogating certain officials.

The court was hearing a PIL from Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation, which came up for further hearing today.

The government would reopen the case and register an FIR, if necessary, the A-G said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report had also pointed out certain irregularities in the award of contracts of works relating to Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations, he added.

In its PIL, Arappor Iyakkam alleged irregularities to the tune of several crores of rupees in the allotment of contract works for the two civic bodies and prayed for the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the charges against the former minister.

The matter stands adjourned till October.

