New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Centre has notified rules for inducting officers for 122 posts of superintendent of police in the CBI, increasing the number of officers on deputation from services other than the Indian Police Service from 15 to 18.

The new rules give scope to the CBI for inducting more SPs from non-police organisations on deputation to make it a more multidisciplinary agency for a better understanding of financial matters, an official said.

The rules notified Wednesday said half of the SP-level posts in the CBI will be filled by officers on deputation, while the remaining will be filled through promotion.

They allow the induction of officers of the Indian Police Service, All India Services, Central Police Organisations, Central Government organised Group ‘A' Services, and the State or Union Territory Police Organizations on deputation in the CBI.

"The number of officers from services other than the Indian Police Service to be appointed on the vacancies earmarked for deputation shall not exceed a maximum of 18," it said.

Earlier, the rules allowed 20 per cent of the 75 deputation posts to be filled by officers other than IPS, which is 15, while the remaining were to be filled through promotion.

"The period of deputation, including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organisation or department of the Central Government shall ordinarily not exceed four years," the new rules said.

The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation should not exceed 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications, the rules said.

