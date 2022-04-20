New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said a total of 25,000 programmes have taken place till April 18 under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Addressing a press conference at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, Thakur said, "A total of 25,000 programmes have taken place till April 18 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Out of which 8,616 programs have been done so far by the ministries and departments, and 9,516 programs have been conducted by the States and Union Territories."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Four Girls from Religious Leader Sadhvi Ritambhara’s School Drown in Canal in Khandwa District.

The Union Minister said the Ministry of External Affairs and other organizations have organised as many as 2,347 programs in other countries.

"About 50 programs are held daily under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he said.

Also Read | MGNREGA: Supreme Court Agrees To List Application Highlighting Plight of Rural Poor Not Getting Wages.

Speaking further, Thakur said this festival is of national awakening and realizing dreams of good governance and also for global peace and development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)