New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Newly-appointed leader of Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday held consultations with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 19, government officials said.

An all-party meeting will be held on July 18, informed sources said on Wednesday.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on July 18 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present, they added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also chair an all-party meeting of the floor leaders of the lower house of Parliament on July 18.

An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning.

The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the Parliament session which will conclude on August 13.

For the monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 19, the Congress party is making a strategy to corner the Modi government on the issue of inflation. (ANI)

