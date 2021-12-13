New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): After the Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was compromised, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday demanded that the government should clarify in Parliament whether it is going to recognize cryptocurrencies or not.

According to screenshots shared on Twitter by several users, tweets were put out from PM Modi's account claiming "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender". This happened when Prime Minister Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised" on Monday. However, it was secured later after the matter was escalated to the micro-blogging site.

"At a time when Government is planning to ban cryptocurrencies, PM's Twitter handle is compromised and a link is tweeted saying Government is going to recognize cryptocurrencies. Government should clarify in Parliament whether it is going to recognize cryptocurrency or not," said Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

