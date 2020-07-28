New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of taking away people's jobs and savings, failing to stop the spread of coronavirus and still showing them "lofty false dreams".

His attack came amid reports that people who have lost their jobs have been utilising their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) savings for sustaining a living during the lockdown period enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Snatched jobs, grabbed savings, could not even stop the disease from spreading. But they continued to show lofty false dreams," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi, without naming the government.

He tagged a news report that claimed Rs 30,000 crore has been withdrawn from Provident Fund accounts by people during the last four months for their sustenance during the crisis caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

