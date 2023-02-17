Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that the government tackled the matter of the recent leak in the question paper of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examination with an "iron hand".

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the clash that broke out on Friday between protesters and security personnel in Itanagar.

The CM said, "A law and order issue in Itanagar was seen today. It is not right for peace in Arunachal. The government has tackled the matter of paper leaks with an iron hand. We are concerned."

"For a free, fair and transparent investigation, everybody had demanded that the case be handed over to a central agency like CBI. So, the government has transferred the matter to CBI," Khandu added.

Stating that his government was an inclusive one, Khandu said, "We are ready to listen to all your points, all the 13 points that you have given. This was discussed with the Home Minister earlier as well, and I am ready to discuss it once again on my level. This is an inclusive government that listens to everyone."

The Arunachal Pradesh government has for now called off the swearing-in event of the state Public Service Commission members.

The Chief Minister said, "We have called off the swearing-in of members and chairman (of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission). On February 18, I invite members of the pan-Arunachal joint steering committee. All stakeholders who want to attend it are welcome at the Civil Secretariat at 11 am."

As many as 10 people including four security officials were injured during a clash that broke out on Friday between protesters and security personnel in Itanagar during a protest against the recent leak in the question paper of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examination.

"To control the situation, security personnel were forced to use tear gas and resort to baton charges upon the protesters. Adequate security personnel deployed in Itanagar capital region to to deal with any untoward situation and to maintain law & order," Chukhu Apa, IGP (L&O) said.

According to the reports, Pan Arunachal Join Steering Committee (PAJSC) on Friday observed a mass movement and called a 12-hour bandh over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 imposed by the administration, hundreds of youths came out on the streets and staged protests and raised slogans against the state government. (ANI)

