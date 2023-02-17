Salem/Erode, February 17: The body of a 40-year old man who went missing days ago on the interstate border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was found floating on River Palar on Friday in Erode district, police said. As villagers alleged he was shot dead by Karnataka forest personnel, tension prevailed in areas including Kolathur bordering the neighbouring State and Tamil Nadu and Karnataka authorities have deployed adequate policemen to maintain law and order.

Vehicular traffic movement was also affected for sometime. The deceased man was identified as M Karavadiayan alias Raja and he hailed from Govindapadi village of Kolathur in Salem District, police said adding his kin allege that he was shot dead by Karnataka forest personnel.

Raja was part of a group of 4 men which travelled to a forest area on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka interstate border on February 14 and they were fishing in the river.

According to the local people, the allegation levelled by Karnataka personnel was that the group attempted to hunt and poach in the jungle. While he died after he was shot at, others reportedly sustained injuries and fled the spot.

Erode district police said that a probe under the CrPC is on over Raja's suspicious death. A truck driver, Raja faced allegations of hunting wild animals off Bargur and Mettur in Tamil Nadu and along the border with neigbouring Karnataka.

He faced a case in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka in connection with poaching. Also, a case was pending against him in Kolathur (Salem District) over gambling. On February 14, Raja had been to Chamarajaranagar bordering Tamil Nadu for hunting. He could have 'accidentally drowned' or may have jumped into the river 'for some other reason,' police said.

It could have happened close to Mettur to Male Mahadeshwara hills Road near Palaru River bridge between February 14 and 17. The incident was reported at 3 PM on Friday to the district police.

They declined to specify if Raja drowned after sustaining bullet injuries or if it was only a case of drowning. His body was found floating on the river and it was sent to Salem Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy, they said. Bargur police (Erode District) are investigating.

