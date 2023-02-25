Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday unveiled the statue of the first Chief Minister of the state KC Reddy at Vidhana Soudha and stressed on the need to set up a museum to unveil the governance of all the Chief Ministers of Karnataka.

Taking to Twitter CM Bommai tweeted, "Today, unveiled the bronze statue of the first Chief Minister of the state, K.C. Reddy, installed in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha."

Speaking after unveiling the statue of former CM Reddy in Vidhana Soudha premises on Saturday CM Bommai said, "There is a need to create literature on all the chief ministers of the state to tell about their works to the people and children."

A museum is required regarding the Karnataka Ekikaran movement, a variety of agitations, steps taken by the CMs' of that period, and the people's mindset during that time, Bommai said.

CM Bommai said, "The state government is ready to give all cooperation to set up a memorial of the first chief minister of state K.C. Reddy in his hometown (Kolar district)."

Bommai further stated it had been decided to install Reddy's statue during his birth anniversary and today it has been unveiled in Vidhana Soudha for the person who laid the foundation for the robust Karnataka.

The CM said Reddy, a veteran freedom fighter, worked as the first chief minister of the State, after independence.

"He hailed from a farmer's family, worked as an advocate and journalist, and floated a party, 'Prajapratinidhi'. During four and a half years of his governance, Reddy helped in formulating legislation keeping in view the future of the State, building the government machinery, and giving a big gift to the people. He left behind the rich ideology. They must tread the path shown by him," Bommai said. (ANI)

