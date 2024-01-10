Goa, Jan 10 (PTI) The Centre will on Thursday launch a 70-hour interactive employability skills course for Persons with Disabilities to enhance the prospect of preparing them and increasing their employment opportunities, a senior official said.

The launch will take place at the International Purple Festival in Goa.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, functioning under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has partnered with Enable India to introduce the 70-hour interactive employability skills course.

"This course aims to be a game changer in fostering gainful employment opportunities," the official said on Wednesday.

Also at the festival, the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, in collaboration with the department, will unveil guidelines for comprehensive accessibility standards.

"These guidelines, tailored for both physical and digital skills training infrastructure, will be a beacon of inclusivity for all disabilities. (It will be) a revolutionary step as these standards will be adopted nationwide by all government-associated skills training organisations," the official added.

