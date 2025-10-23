Rohtak (Haryana) [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday met with the family of IPS Y Puran Kumar, who committed suicide, alleging caste discrimination, and assured them of assistance from the government.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Manohar Lal said, "It was a very unfortunate incident, and I visited the bereaved family. The government will provide whatever assistance is needed to the family. The Chief Minister has already made announcements for assistance."

Earlier, sharing an X post, the Union Minister paid condolences to the IPS officer's family.

He wrote, "Today, upon reaching the residence of IAS Amneet P. Kumar located in Chandigarh, tributes were paid to the late IPS Y. Pooran Kumar, and deep condolences were expressed to the family members. May the Lord pray to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and bestow upon the bereaved family the courage and strength to bear this immense sorrow."

Amid the ongoing probe into the case, the police have taken possession of the deceased officer's laptop following court orders. The court had directed that the entire process of handing over and transferring the laptop be recorded to ensure data security.

The case took a turn when ASI Sandeep Lathar, who was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Rohtak on October 14, accused the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar and his family of corruption.

Addressing the press conference, Manohar Lal also offered clarification on his remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar, following backlash from the Opposition, claiming his statement had been misquoted.

"I have not said anything wrong, but the Opposition leaders derive a different meaning. Babasaheb Ambedkar is a 'mahapurush' and there would have been no Constitution without him. Everyone knows the history; he was the architect of the Constitution. Misquoting my statement is not correct," he told the reporters.

This comes after Haryana Congress shared a video of the Union Minister, where he can be heard saying, "One person did not write the Constitution. There was a committee chaired by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar...Like the nation is run by the government, but credit is given to the Prime Minister...the credit goes to him (Dr Ambedkar) as he dedicated the Constitution to the nation."

Calling it an insult to Dr Ambedkar, Haryana Congress wrote, "This statement by Union Minister Manohar Lal is not only an insult to the contributions of the Constitution maker Baba Saheb but also an affront to the sentiments of the country's Dalit, backward, and deprived communities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to Baba Saheb's thoughts and ideals and strongly condemn such statements." (ANI)

