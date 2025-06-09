Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the present state government is working towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat by ensuring that various benefits reach the last mile.

"The government is working to provide a healthy and transparent administrative system to the people of the state. Our goal is to develop all the villages and towns of the state, and we are working in that direction. One of our main objectives is to focus on the priorities of public life. The Mukhyamantri Cha Shramik Kalyan Yojana is a significant step in this direction," Saha said.

Saha was speaking after an administrative camp organised at Tufania Lunga Tea Garden in Bamutia, where he distributed 'pattas' to 82 tea workers' families under this scheme.

Simultaneously, he also inaugurated awareness rallies as part of the anti-narcotics campaign, blood donation camps, legal camps, health camps, distributed agricultural equipment, and launched a tree plantation drive.

Saha said that the government is working to provide health services on par with AIIMS in Tripura, and initiatives have been taken to build a 100-bed state-of-the-art eye hospital in the area adjacent to ILS Hospital.

He said that the Proti Ghore Susashan program was launched in the state on September 17, 2022, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

"Through this campaign, various types of administrative facilities have been provided to about 23 lakh people. This includes benefits from various central and state government schemes. This shows how sincere this government is towards the people. People have elected us as their representatives, and that is why we are responsible to them. Solving the basic problems of the people is one of the key goals of this government," he said.

He further emphasised that the government's aim is not just to construct big buildings but to ensure holistic development--socio-economic upliftment, improvement of roads, healthcare, education, and communication systems.

"We want to develop all the villages and towns in the state. The Prime Minister has set a goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and we are also moving in that direction," Saha added.

He noted that in 2016, the income of farmers in the state was only Rs 6,580.

"Our target was to double their income. Currently, the income of farmers has increased to Rs 13,590. Our state has received seven national awards in the Panchayati Raj system. For the welfare of the people, the Amar Sarkar portal has been launched. Tripura is now a state where paperless governance has been implemented--from the cabinet to districts, subdivisions, and three-tier panchayats. The CM Helpline has also been launched for the convenience of the people," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is working with special priorities for the development of tea workers.

"After our government came to power, we gave special importance to improving their socio-economic conditions. So far, 241 pattas have been distributed in the Mohanpur subdivision under the Tea Workers Welfare Project," he added.

The event was attended by the acting Sabhadhipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad, Biswajit Shil; Chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation, Samir Ranjan Ghosh; Chairman of Bamutia Panchayat Samiti, Dipak Kumar Singh; Additional District Magistrate, Megha Jain; Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mohanpur, Subhash Dutta; and other distinguished guests. (ANI)

