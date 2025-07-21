New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) With the Supreme Court questioning the Enforcement Directorate's conduct in politically sensitive cases, the Congress on Monday said that when even the highest court has to remind the government that the ED is not a party functionary, one should know the abuse of power has crossed all limits.

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the ED's conduct in politically sensitive cases as it upheld a Karnataka High Court decision quashing proceedings against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvati in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Cautioning against the agency being used as a tool in political battles, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said, "Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used?"

Pointing to the Supreme Court's observations in a post on X, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said, "When even the highest court has to remind the ruling regime that the ED is not a party functionary, you know the abuse of power has crossed all limits."

"From hounding opposition leaders to dragging family members into fabricated cases -- the Modi Government's electoral strategy seems less about votes and more about vendetta. Now let's see if the masters of the ED dare to look in the mirror," he said.

The bench comprising CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the ED's appeal challenging a Karnataka High Court order that quashed proceedings in the MUDA case against Parvati.

The CJI said, "Mr Raju (Additional Solicitor General S V Raju who was appearing for the ED), please don't compel us to open our mouths. Otherwise, we will be forced to make some harsh comments about the ED. Unfortunately, I have some experience in Maharashtra. Don't perpetuate this violence across the country. Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used?"

The MUDA case pertains to alleged irregularities in allotment of land to Parvathi.

It is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had a higher property value as compared to the location of her land, which was "acquired" by the MUDA.

