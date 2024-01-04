Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit Kolkata on January 6 to inaugurate a government office building complex and meet representatives of jute mills and Tea Board, officials said on Thursday.

Goyal, who also holds portfolios of consumer affairs, food and public distribution and textiles, is slated to inaugurate 'Patsan Bhavan' which will house the Jute Commissioner's office and headquarters of Jute Corporation of India and National Jute Board.

All three entities come under his ministry.

After inaugurating the bhavan, the minister is expected to hold meetings with jute mills and the Tea Board representatives, both of which will take place at a hotel in New Town, according to an itinerary.

During the proposed meeting, representatives of mills are likely to raise demand for the implementation of a tariff commission report on the pricing of jute goods procured by the government, industry sources said.

The new tariff implementation is due since 2016, they said.

The minister is also scheduled to attend a book launch event later in the day.

Located in Rajarhat, New Town on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, the 'Patsan Bhavan' is a multi-storied building which was constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 70 crore.

