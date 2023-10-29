New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): A gramin seva driver was robbed in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar and three accused in the incident have been arrested by the Delhi Police.

The incident took place on the night of October 27, at around 10:30 pm, according to police.

A case under Section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), Section 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three accused.

From their possession, robbed money Rs.1500/ and Driving License of the victim were recovered, said Delhi Police.

According to DCP South Chandan Chaudhary, the Gramin seva driver parked his vehicle at Pushpa Bhawan parking and left with his friend on his motorcycle, when they reached near Kali building school near Amul milk booth. Suddenly, three persons came and started abusing him and two of them threw bricks towards him and robbed Rs.2200/- and his driving license and ran away.

During the course of investigation, initially, the team checked the CCTV footage of more than 50 cameras in different areas of Madangir, Dakshinpuri, Khanpur and the vicinity of the crime spot. The complainant was enquired in details to get any clue about the robbers. Some important and result-oriented clues were collected through the exercise of CCTV footage checking. Further, during analyzing of CCTV, three accused persons were spotted while committing the crime. Hence, their photographs were developed through technical apparatus and circulated through police net to get their identity, informed Delhi Police.

The accused persons were identified through surveillance and technical analysis and the location of the accused persons was zeroed down. Raids were conducted across locations and trio was arrested, said Delhi Police in a statement. (ANI)

