Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18 (ANI): As part of the Pongal festival celebrations, a grand Jallikattu event was organised at Vadamalapuram near Pudukkottai, drawing large crowds from surrounding areas and showcasing Tamil Nadu's rich traditional sport and cultural heritage.

The event took place at the Pidari Amman and Karuppar temples and was jointly organised by the villages of Rajavayal, Vadamalapuram and Gurukalaiyapatti. Villagers and visitors gathered in large numbers to witness the sport, which is a key attraction during Pongal festivities across the state.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-38 Lottery Result of 18.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Jallikattu is a centuries-old sport of Tamil Nadu, observed on the third day of Pongal. The name is derived from two Tamil words - Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). During the event, a bull is released into a crowd, and participants attempt to tame it to retrieve the coins tied to its horns.

Participants in the sport try to hold onto the animal's hump to stop it. Sometimes, they run along with the bull. Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bulls used for the sport. The bulls which win in the festival are in high demand in the market and fetch the highest price.

Also Read | Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai: Nitish Kumar Govt To Construct INR 314 Crore Building in Port Trust Area, Check Details.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that the person who tames the maximum number of bulls in the traditional Jallikattu competition will be offered a suitable government job in the Animal Husbandry Department.

Addressing the Jallikattu event in Alanganallur, "Madurai is a land where valour has flourished. Under the Dravidian administration, we have built the Kalaignar Centenary Library and the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai. This is a great achievement. In the traditional Jallikattu competition, the person who tames the most bulls will be offered a suitable government job in the Animal Husbandry Department," he said.

Stalin arrived in Alanganallur, in Madurai district, on Saturday to witness the traditional Jallikattu event, celebrated as part of the Mattu Pongal festivities.

Ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival, extensive preparations were made at the venue to ensure the safety of both participants and bulls. Medical facilities, animal health checks, and security arrangements were put in place well before the main event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)