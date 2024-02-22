India News | Grants Provided to 639 Projects Under Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Thursday that it has provided grants to 639 projects under the Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens.

In an official statement, the ministry said assistive devices have been distributed to 3,64,001 senior citizens during 354 camps and 3,180 geriatric caregivers have been trained under a programme.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has implemented a range of initiatives aimed at enhancing senior citizens' quality of life and addressing their diverse needs.

Under the Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens, the ministry said, it has disbursed grants to 639 projects across the country.

These grants facilitate the operation and maintenance of senior citizens' homes and continuous care facilities, offering essential services such as shelter, nutrition, healthcare, and entertainment to indigent senior citizens, it said.

In addition, the ministry said, the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana has significantly contributed to improving the lives of senior citizens with age-related disabilities.

Through 354 camps, generic and non-generic assistive devices have been distributed to 3,64,001 senior citizens, enabling them to regain near-normal bodily functions and overcome various disabilities such as low vision, hearing impairment, loss of teeth, and locomotor disabilities, the ministry said.

