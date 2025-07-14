New Delhi, July 14 (PTI) The Delhi government has reduced the time frame for granting approval to Green category industries, from 120 days to 20 days, in a move to improve ease of doing business, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

With effect from August 2025, all applications for consent to operate (CTO) from eligible Green category industries will be automatically deemed approved if no decision is made within 20 days, he said in a statement.

It will provide a major boost to over 65 Green category industries in Delhi, he said.

"Most of these sectors are driven by small and medium enterprises that will now be freed from regulatory gridlock and empowered to operate under a trust-based, time-bound clearance system,” said the minister.

The industries benefitted from the reform will include apparel manufacturing (without dyeing or bleaching), aluminium and PVC product units, Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing (without boilers), cold storage facilities, wooden and steel furniture making, confectionery units (with electric ovens), optical goods, toys assembly among others, the statement said.

A single-window system is being institutionalised across departments to eliminate red tape and streamline approvals, the minister said.

“This was a long-pending demand from the business community of Delhi," Sirsa said and thanked Lt Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for their support to the initiative.

"The double engine government has delivered what could not be done in 50 years — this is not just a reform, it is a historic reset in how we support enterprise in the capital,” he said.

The minister asserted it is a message to industrialists and entrepreneurs that Delhi is open for responsible business and the government is ending the era of unnecessary licenses and approvals that stifled growth for decades.

