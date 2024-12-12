Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 12 (PTI) The family of a 33-year-old man who died in a road accident in the United Kingdom has expressed their shock and grief over his untimely demise.

The incident took place in Leicestershire, eastern England on December 10, while Chiranjeevi was travelling to work with four friends.

"We can't express the pain we are going through after my brother's death. He had gone to study Computer Science but (tragically) died in a road accident while heading to his part-time job at an e-commerce company in Leicestershire," Hari Krishna, Chiranjeevi's younger brother and a government doctor told PTI.

The accident was reportedly caused by alleged rash driving and a loss of control over the vehicle, said Hari Krishna.

Chiranjeevi, a bachelor, previously managed a stone-crushing business in Chimakurthy Mandal, Prakasam district, before moving to the UK a year ago to pursue higher studies at Swansea University, he added.

Further, Hari Krishna stated that Chiranjeevi's body is expected to arrive in India within 10 days, following the completion of the post-mortem and other formalities in England.

