Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma warned the Congress that they have lost the trust of the people and the ground is slipping under their feet, as they have only worked towards spreading lies in the state and looting people.

"The ground is slipping from under your feet. You have seen the results of the Vidhan Sabha elections. Wait for the Lok Sabha elections. The promises you made to the people bore no fruits. People want to teach you a lesson. People will not forgive you because they do not trust you. You have only worked towards "jhoot" and "loot" and so people have lost trust in you," Sharma said in a public meeting in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Saturday.

Sharma said that the Congress party has only spoken lies and looted the country and is even continuing to do so.

"You have only worked towards instigating people to fight. The Congress government has only spoken lies and looted the country. They are lying even now. Even now they are saying that they will be eradicating poverty," the Chief Minister said.

Taking a dig at the Congress for taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Sharma said, "They are taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Please tell us from where is Bharat breaking? Even if someone has worked towards breaking India, it is you. No one else has done so. They have nothing except lies and corruption."

Responding to allegations that he keeps taking trips to Delhi to get the nod of the central government on various issues, Sharma said that he gets his projects sanctioned on his first visit.

"When I go to Delhi to seek help on any government project, I do not need to go again. It gets sanctioned during the first visit itself. That is why I go to Delhi...When I go and keep my proposal in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he sanctions it and sends me back saying that the double-engine government is in place and the work towards development should go on," the Chief Minister said.

Taking a dig at the frequent run-ins between former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his erstwhile Deputy Sachin Pilot, Sharma said, "When Gehlot used to come from Delhi, Sachin used to go. You have always gone to Delhi but did not get any work done."

Speaking about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), the Chief Minister said that they have worked towards implementing the project in just one and a half months and it will be completed in five years.

"You had demanded the ERCP. We had promised you before the elections when our central Minister had come to you. We had also stated in our manifesto that if we come to power we will be formulating the ERCP project which is a lifeline for Eastern Rajasthan. In just one and a half months, we have worked towards implementing the ERCP project and I assure you that we will complete it in these five years," Sharma said while participating in a road show in Bharatpur. (ANI)

