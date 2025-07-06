Kolkata, Jul 6 (PTI) The Thai Lion Air aircraft, which was grounded at Kolkata airport on July 5, departed Kolkata for Bangkok on Sunday, Airports Authority of India officials said.

The rescheduled flight departed from Kolkata at 6.17 am with 96 passengers on board, an AAI official said.

The rest of the 40 passengers who were supposed to take the flight to Bangkok on Saturday did not board the rescheduled flight on Sunday.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft landed at the Kolkata airport around 1.23 am on Saturday with 151 passengers on board and was supposed to take off at 2.35 am for Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport (DMK).

The flight with 130 passengers and seven crew members on board returned to the parking bay from the taxiway after it developed some technical problems.

The flight had to be cancelled as the company engineer on board could not solve the issue. All the passengers were provided with hotel accommodation.

