New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A total of annual groundwater recharge experienced a significant increase of 15 BCM (Billion Cubic Meters), while extraction decreased by 3 BCM compared to the 2017 assessment according to the official assessment.

According to the National Compilation on Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India, 2024, the total annual recharge now stands at 446.90 BCM, with an extractable resource of 406.19 BCM and an annual extraction of 245.64 BCM.

The report, prepared by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) in collaboration with state groundwater departments, highlights significant improvements in groundwater conditions.

Increased recharge has been attributed to the widespread adoption of conservation measures such as the construction of tanks, ponds and water control systems, the report said.

Recharge from these sources has grown by 11.36 BCM since 2017, demonstrating the success of water management programs. Additionally, the proportion of assessment units classified as “safe” for groundwater use has risen from 62.6 per cent in 2017 to 73.4 per cent in 2024, while the percentage of over-exploited units has dropped significantly from 17.24 per cent to 11.13 per cent.

