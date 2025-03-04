Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) A group of ministers (GoM) formed by the Assam government to look into the demand of six communities of the state for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status will submit its report by this month, Minister Ranoj Pegu said in the assembly on Tuesday.

He said the GoM will try to file its report before the ongoing budget session concludes later in the month so that it can be placed in the House as well.

Pegu was replying to a resolution moved by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia on granting ST status to Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes.

The Congress MLA urged the state government to take up the matter with the Centre and accord ST status to these six communities, without cutting any benefits of existing declared ST communities of the state.

Responding to Saikia, Tribal Affairs Minister Pegu said the reconstituted GoM formed by the state government to look into the demand has concluded its talks with different stakeholders, including the communities seeking ST status.

"There were conflicting opinions between different stakeholders. We took the initiative to make these parties sit together and arrive at a consensus," he said.

Pegu said the GoM will submit its report to the chief minister within the month of March.

"We will try to submit the report on time for it to be laid in the House in this session itself. But even if that doesn't happen, we can assure that the report will be laid in the House in the next session," the minister added.

The ongoing budget session is scheduled to conclude on March 25.

The previous state government under Sarbananda Sonowal had initially formed the GoM, which was later reconstituted after Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as the chief minister.

Following the minister's reply, Saikia withdrew the resolution.

