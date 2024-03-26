New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A free-of-cost second opinion helpline number for cancer patients has been launched by a group of oncologists under their "Cancer Mukt Bharat Campaign".

The number -- 9355520202 -- will be operational from 10 am to 5 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Cancer patients can call on this number to speak to oncologists directly or even do a video call to discuss about their treatment.

It can be accessed by anyone in the country and promises to be a game-changer in the fight against cancer, Dr. Ashish Gupta, who is heading the campaign, said.

"Second opinion is recommended to almost all patients who have been diagnosed with cancer as it is a matter of life and death. It is also important if their condition does not improve despite treatment or if their diagnosis or treatment is in doubt. For cancer treatment, costs may be high and differ from hospital to hospital, so cost is another important reason to get a second opinion," Gupta said.

The helpline will serve as a valuable resource for individuals faced with the daunting challenge of cancer, offering them the opportunity to consult experienced oncologists without the burden of financial constraints, he said.

The free second opinion helpline will help in ensuring that patients receive the most accurate and up-to-date information about their condition and treatment options, Gupta said.

Sharing the reason behind starting this helpline number, he said there is been a rapid increase in the number of cancer cases in India and there is a dearth of healthcare facilities and healthcare doctors.

In the rapidly evolving field of cancer treatment, where new medicines and innovative therapies are continually emerging, a second opinion becomes invaluable, Gupta said.

"With continuous research, we are witnessing advancements in cancer care that were unimaginable just a few years ago. These breakthroughs translate into better outcomes and improved quality of life for cancer patients. The second opinion helpline ensures that patients can tap into these advancements and receive update on the most effective treatments available," he said.

