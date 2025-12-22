Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd delivered its fifth warship of the year to the Navy on Monday.

The Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) Anjadip is the third of eight such platforms being built at the shipyard. The ship was delivered to the Navy at the Chennai Port Trust.

Anjadip is the 115th warship built by GRSE and the 77th warship delivered to the Navy. The ASW SWC was accepted by Rear Admiral Gautam Marwaha, VSM, CSO (Tech), Eastern Naval Command.

GRSE delivered four warships in 2025 ahead of Anjadip. These include the Advanced Guided Missile Frigate Himgiri, the first two ASW SWCs of the series Arnala and Androth, and the Survey Vessel (Large) Ikshak. All four have since been commissioned into the Navy, marking a rare achievement by any shipyard in India, according to an official statement from GRSE.

"Anjadip's delivery also comes less than four months after that of the Androth on September 13, 2025, highlighting GRSE's capability to churn out warships," the statement read.

Anjadip is also an example of how the shipyard has focused on Atmanirbharta in defence shipbuilding. Like its two predecessors - Arnala and Androth - this warship is also fitted with an indigenous 30 mm Naval Surface Gun, manufactured by GRSE, and has nearly 88% indigenous content.

The warships of this class are capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters as well as Search and Attack. They can also carry out coordinated anti-submarine operations with aircraft. These ships have Combat Management Systems on board and are armed with lightweight torpedoes as well as anti-submarine warfare rockets. The ASW SWCs are designed to accommodate 57 personnel, including seven officers.

With three water jets (fitted to marine diesel engines), Anjadip is extremely agile and manoeuvrable. A great advantage is that she only requires a draught of 2.7 metres, allowing her to access the coasts easily in search of sub-surface threats.

GRSE is currently building 12 more warships, including two P17A advanced stealth frigates, five ASW SWCs, a Survey Vessel (Large) and four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels. (ANI)

