Lucknow, December 22: Prominent Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Sumaiya Rana, daughter of Munawwar Rana, declined an interview request from a Pakistani television channel over the ongoing hijab controversy in India. Sumaiya Rana asserted that the matter was an internal affair, reflecting a common stance adopted by Indian political figures regarding foreign media engagement on sensitive domestic issues.

Sumaiya Rana was approached by a Pakistani news channel for their perspective on the hijab debate. According to sources close to the leader, the interview request was politely but firmly turned down. She declined the request by quoting Jigar Moradabadi’s poem, “Najar ka teer jigar mein rahe to achcha hai, ghar ki baat ghar mein rahe to achcha hai” (better if the arrow of sight stays in the heart, better if household matters stay within the house). Nitish Kumar Hijab Row: Shashi Tharoor Slams Bihar CM Over Pulling Down Muslim Woman’s Hijab; Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Calls It ‘Unfortunate Controversy’.

‘Ghar Ki Baat Ghar Mein Rahe to Achcha Hai’: Sumaiya Rana Schools Pakistani Reporter Over Hijab Row

"नजर का तीर जिगर में रहे तो अच्छा है..." घर की बात घर में रहे तो अच्छा है...'' नीतीश कुमार द्वारा एक महिला का पर्दा खींचने के बाद, एक पाकिस्तानी रिपोर्टर समाजवादी पार्टी की प्रवक्ता और दिवंगत कवि मुनव्वर राणा की बेटी सुमैया राणा का साक्षात्कार लेना चाहता था। जिसके बाद उन्होंने… pic.twitter.com/qSMyrbFd5l — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 22, 2025

Last week, the Samajwadi Party leader lodged an FIR against the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the hijab row. The FIR came a day after Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down the hijab of a Muslim woman while handing over the appointment letters to the AYUSH doctors in a viral video. Nitish Kumar Removes Hijab From Newly Appointed AYUSH Doctor's Face During Government Event in Patna, Bihar CM Gets Slammed by Congress and RJD After Video Goes Viral.

In the video, Kumar was seen questioning and pulling down the hijab of Nusrat Parveen, a Muslim woman who had arrived with her face covered. Rana said the incident set a dangerous precedent, warning that inappropriate conduct by someone holding a constitutional post could embolden others to behave similarly. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was seen attempting to restrain Kumar during the incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

