Bengaluru, Nov 17 (PTI) The presiding deity of Mysuru Goddess Chamundeshwari will be among the beneficiaries of the Karnataka government's 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, offering Rs 2,000 to the woman head of the families holding an APL/BPL card.

Congress MLC and party's state media cell vice-president Dinesh Gooligowda on Friday said he had written to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar requesting that Rs 2,000 be paid to the Goddess every month under the scheme.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Voting Underway in All 230 Seats Peacefully, Says EC; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath Among Early Voters (See Pic and Video).

He said Shivakumar, also Karnataka Congress chief, agreed to the proposal and instructed the Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar to deposit the amount to the Chamundeshwari temple account every month.

"The Deputy Chief Minister immediately responded to my letter requested and instructed Laxmi Hebbalkar to deposit Rs 2,000 to Devi every month from her department or personally," Gooligowda said in a press release.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Second Phase Polling: Nearly 6% Voter Turnout Recorded in 70 Constituencies Till 9 AM.

The Karnataka government launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme on August 30 from the palace city of Mysuru by depositing the first instalment to Goddess Chamundeshwari temple.

Dedicating it to the Goddess, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had prayed for the success of the scheme which is aimed at empowering women from economically weaker sections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)