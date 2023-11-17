Raipur, November 17: A voter turnout of nearly 6 per cent was recorded till 9 am in 70 assembly constituencies for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh elections that began on Friday morning under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel, a poll official said. Polling in 70 constituencies began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm, except in nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Gariaband district, where voting began at 7 for security reasons, a poll official said.

The booths in Bindranawagarh where voting will be held from 7 am to 3 pm are Kamarbhaudi, Amamora, Odh, Bade Gobra, Ganwargaon, Gariba, Nagesh, Sahbinkachhar and Kodomali. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Voting Begins for Second Phase of Vidhan Sabha Polls, Over 950 Candidates in Fray.

“Till 9 am, 5.71 per cent turnout was recorded in 70 constituencies,” he said.

State's Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale cast her vote at a polling booth in Dharampura in the capital. Assembly Elections 2023: Madhya Pradesh Records 11.19% Polling, Chhattisgarh Logs 5.71% Till 9:30 AM, Says EC.

The second phase of polls will decide the electoral fate of political heavyweights like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy TS Singh Deo, eight state ministers and four members of Parliament.