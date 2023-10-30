Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) A GST official was arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in Thane city, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Madhukar Dhok (57) had sought Rs 20,000 from a person in connection with alleged lapses in a GST application and was held in an ACB trap while accepting Rs 7,000, he said.

He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act and a case was registered at Naupada police station, the official added.

Incidentally, the Central Vigilance Commission observes Vigilance Awareness Week between October 30 and November 5, during which programmes are held to reduce corruption.

