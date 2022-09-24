Visitors with visual-impairment were taken on tour of exhibition of mementos received by PM Modi.

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi held a cultural event on the occasion of the International Day of Sign Languages on September 23.

The event not only celebrated inclusivity but also put the spotlight on the role of museums in uniting communities.

Also Read | Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Says 'Faith in Judiciary Vindicated', After Bombay High Court Allows Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park.

NGMA has made great strides towards making the museum a democratising space, one that gives access to all including those who are differently abled.

NGMA brought together children and young adults across all communities to celebrate the special day.

Also Read | Elephant Attack: Woman Trampled to Death by Elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, Husband Manages To Escape.

The spectacular lineup of performances began with a guided tour of the exhibition of mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in sign language.

Visitors with visual impairment were also taken on a special tour of the exhibition of mementos received by the Prime Minister. The availability of a catalogue in Braille, audio guides and 'touch and feel' exhibits further enriched their experience at the museum.

This was followed by the National Anthem also in Sign language, by the Sai Swayam Society for the Speech and Hearing Impaired.

The scintillating performance by these young artists set the stage for the next few performances including a puppet show, magic show and a musical performance by Anhad, a gifted band of visually impaired people.

Temsunaro Jamir, Director of NGMA said, "Bearing in mind the significance of the ongoing International Week for the Deaf, we have introduced several innovative solutions to keep those with hearing and visual impairment, engaged with happenings at the museum. This will ensure wider participation in the fourth edition of the series of auctions first launched in 2019. The fact that all proceeds contribute towards the noble cause of rejuvenating our National river Ganga, makes the tremendous effort put into these events, worth it. All communities should be able to participate in big numbers to bring the visionary ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fruition."

NGMA initiated several creative museum practices with the idea of inclusivity at the locus. To make the International Day of Sign Languages more meaningful, we have organised special tours in sign language for the Deaf and Hearing-impaired.

In addition, for the very first time in the history of the museum, we have also published a catalogue of select items in Braille along with an audio guide app. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)